The xx’s Oliver Sim announces debut solo single ‘Romance With A Memory’

The xx‘s Oliver Sim has announced that his debut solo single, ‘Romance With A Memory’, will be released tomorrow (March 10).

Sim, who plays bass and is co-lead vocalist in The xx, will also share a new lyric video when the track drops at 3pm UK time tomorrow.

A snippet of ‘Romance With A Memory’ has been shared today (March 9) by Sim on his Instagram account, which you can hear in the below clip.

Advertisement

“I cannot tell you how much joy it brings me to watch a ghoul having a good time,” Sim said in the caption about the video for the new song.

“I’ve made a compilation of some of my favourite monsters, killers and queers getting down to ‘Romance With A Memory’. I hope both the music and monsters make you feel as happy as they make me.”

You can listen to Sim’s ‘Romance With A Memory’ in the below lyric video from 3pm on March 10.

Sim will also begin The xx’s new monthly radio show on Apple Music 1, titled Interludes Radio, tomorrow.

Advertisement

For the inaugural “horror-themed” episode, Sim will be joined by a host of friends and collaborators including Florence Welch, Elton John, Sampha, Jimmy Somerville and director Yann Gonzalez, as well as his bandmates from The xx.

The xx’s most recent studio album, ‘I See You’, came out in January 2017. Back in December, the band shared video footage of themselves working together in what appeared to be a rehearsal or recording space.