The xx release live performance of Jamie xx’s ‘Stranger In A Room’

The xx have shared a live rendition of Jamie xx‘s ‘Stranger In A Room’ which they performed as a band back in 2016.

The song, which features xx bassist Oliver Sim on vocals, originally appeared on Jamie xx’s 2015 solo album ‘In Colour’.

The band performed the track live a handful of times when they were preparing for their 2016 ‘I See You’ tour, and they’ve now decided to officially release one of those versions.

“You probably know ‘Stranger In A Room’ as a @jamie___xx track with Oliver @hideousbastard on vocals, but we also performed it live, as a band, when we were warming up for the ‘I See You’ Tour in December 2016,” the band wrote today (February 24) in an Instagram post.

The post continued: “We only played it 4 or 5 times, but luckily one of these performances was recorded and we’ve decided to release it. It is available on all platforms today. We hope you enjoy it! More coming soon : ) xx The xx.”

You can check out the band’s live rendition of ‘Stranger In A Room’ below:

In December, The xx shared a snippet of footage of them playing together in the studio. The short clip shows the band performing in a speeded up video.

It’s the first time the trio have been seen together in quite some time. The last time The xx hinted at new music was in an Instagram post back in January 2020 before the start of the COVID pandemic.

Since then, Romy Madley Croft has started working on a solo album that is still yet to be released.

But she confirmed last year that the band would be working on new material in the future.

Jamie xx, meanwhile, has been busy, performing several solo dates over the past year or so, including last year’s All Points East.

Meanwhile, a new documentary from The xx was released in November to coincide with the launch of an online archive from independent label Young.

‘Young then’ is a new platform that compiles a collection of new and unreleased material from artists in the label’s roster including The xx, Sampha, Jamie xx, Koreless and more.