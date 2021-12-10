The xx share footage of themselves playing together in the studio

The xx have shared a snippet of footage of them playing together in the studio.

The short clip shows the band performing in a speeded up video, which you can view below.

This is the first time the trio have been seen together in quite some time. The last time The xx hinted at new music was in an Instagram post back in January 2020 before the start of the COVID pandemic.

Since then, Romy Madley Croft has started working on a solo album that is still yet to be released.

But she confirmed last year that the band would be working on new material in the future.

“I got some messages and stuff from people saying: ‘What’s happened to The xx?’ And I just wanted to be clear with that and just say we love each other and we’re making more music together for sure,” Romy said at the time.

“But it’s nice to just encourage each other to do something different, and like I said, just learn and bring something new back. And also I like being able to just see Oliver and Jamie do something from afar and be inspired by that.”

Jamie xx, meanwhile, has performed several solo dates throughout 2021 including this year’s All Points East.

Meanwhile, last month a new documentary from The xx was released to coincide with the launch of an online archive from independent label Young.

‘Young then’ is a new platform that compiles a collection of new and unreleased material from artists in the label’s roster including The xx, Sampha, Jamie xx, Koreless and more.

The archive includes a new documentary by Jamie-James Medina on The xx’s 2014 shows at New York’s The Armory, where they played a run of 25 shows for just 40 people at a time.