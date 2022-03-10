The xx’s Oliver Sim shares new debut single ‘Romance With A Memory’

The xx’s Oliver Sim has shared his debut solo single, ‘Romance With A Memory’ today (March 10) – listen to it below.

Sim, who plays bass and is co-lead vocalist in The xx, also shared a new lyric video to accompany the track, which you can watch below.

Speaking about the track, which was produced by bandmate Jamie xx, he said: “I’m thrilled, excited, ecstatic, over caffeinated and overjoyed to be sharing ‘Romance with a Memory’ with you all.

“Terrifyingly, this is the first song I’ve ever released under my own name, I really hope

you all enjoy it. Produced by my dear older brother Jamie xx. P.S still very much in a loving and happy relationship/band with Romy and Jamie,” he added of his bandmates.

You can listen to the new song here:

Sim’s new material is said to take inspiration from “his love of horror films and his own life.”

Speaking about the video for the new song yesterday (March 9), Sim added: “I cannot tell you how much joy it brings me to watch a ghoul having a good time.

“I’ve made a compilation of some of my favourite monsters, killers and queers getting down to ‘Romance With A Memory’. I hope both the music and monsters make you feel as happy as they make me.”

Sim put together a handful of demos after The xx decided to take a break in 2017, taking them to Jamie xx to “flesh out”, according to a press release.

‘Romance with a Memory’ was “one of the first songs Sim wrote, and the first song he and Jamie worked on together,” it adds.

More music from Sim is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Sim will also begin The xx’s new monthly radio show on Apple Music 1, titled Interludes Radio, today.

For the inaugural “horror-themed” episode, Sim will be joined by a host of friends and collaborators including Florence Welch, Elton John, Sampha, Jimmy Somerville and director Yann Gonzalez, as well as his bandmates from The xx.

The xx’s most recent studio album, ‘I See You’, came out in January 2017. Back in December, the band shared video footage of themselves working together in what appeared to be a rehearsal or recording space.