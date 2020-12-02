The xx‘s Romy Madley-Croft has shared a series of remixes of her debut solo single, ‘Lifetime’.

Having released the original track in September, the singer has now shared four new mixes by some of her favourite artists including Jayda G, Australian-born, London-based DJ HAAi, Manchester breakout star Anz and Planningtorock.

Available digitally from today (December 2), a 12” vinyl version is also available to pre-order ahead of a 2021 release. You can listen to the remixes below and pre-order the 12″ version here.

Speaking about the reworkings, Madley-Croft said: “I’m so excited to share four remixes of ‘Lifetime’ from four of my favourite producers right now, thank you so much Jayda G, HAAi, Anz and Planningtorock, you are all so talented and inspiring, I am so grateful for these remixes!”

She added: “When I was making the song I dreamt about being in a club, celebrating with my friends, you have each transported me back there in such different and unique ways, it’s amazing to hear! So excited for these to be out at last, dreaming of when we can be together listening to these in a club.”

In a four-star review of ‘Lifetime’, NME‘s El Hunt wrote: “On the evidence of this new single, you could speculate that Romy was another major driving force behind The xx’s directional shift to dancier material. Before joining the band, she was a 17-year-old DJ spinning tunes in a Soho gay bar.

“Everything about ‘Lifetime’ makes perfect sense (despite the mildly frustrating timing). Back in April Romy promised on Instagram that her new solo project would be upbeat and “fun” – and it turns out that was something of an understatement.”

Madley-Croft also recently spoke about the process of embracing sexuality on her forthcoming debut solo album.