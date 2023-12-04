The Zutons add run of April dates to 2024 UK tour

The Zutons have announced details of a full UK headline tour to take place in April 2024 – see the full details below.

Last month, the Liverpool band announced their return, with details of ‘The Big Decider’, their first new album in 16 years.

Alongside that news, they confirmed that they will be playing a run of intimate live shows around the UK in January, February and March, tickets for which have now sold out.

Now, they have expanded that with a run of bigger shows to take place throughout April, starting at Bristol’s Marble Factory on April 12, and winding up with a homecoming show at Liverpool’s Olympia on April 26.

Tickets for the shows are available via pre-sale from 10am on Wednesday (December 6), before going on general sale on Friday (December 8). Get your tickets here.

The Zutons will play:

APRIL

Fri 12 – BRISTOL, Marble Factory

Sat 13 – MANCHESTER, New Century Hall

Sun 14 – NEWCASTLE, Wylam Brewery

Tue 16 – BIRMINGHAM, XOYO

Wed 17 – SHEFFIELD, Leadmill

Thu 18 – GLASGOW, SWG3 TV Studio

Sun 21 – SOUTHAMPTON, Engine Rooms

Mon 22 – BRIGHTON, Chalk

Wed 24 – KINGSTON, Pryzm

Thu 25 – OXFORD, O2 Academy

Fri 26 – LIVERPOOL, Olympia

‘The Big Decider’ will be released on April 26, with production by disco legend Nile Rodgers and The Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie. The record was recorded at Abbey Road Studios.

The band say that the new record is “born under the weight of family tragedies” and it was “wrestled into shape under the kind of steam that only decades-long friendships – with all their messy fall-outs, make-ups, breakdowns and ultimately love – can muster”.

The Zutons first teased news of a new album back in 2021, when frontman Dave McCabe confirmed that he had headed to Abbey Road Studios to work with Nile Rodgers.

Sessions for the album came after they reunited for a tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of their 2004 debut album ‘Who Killed…… The Zutons?’ in 2019.