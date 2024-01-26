Listen to The Zutons’ first new single in 16 years, ‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’

The Zutons have released their funky new single ‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’.
- READ MORE: The Zutons’ Dave McCabe on working with Nile Rodgers on the band’s first album in 13 years
‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’ is the Liverpool band’s first new music in 16 years, and was recorded all the way back during the pandemic. The single is taken from their upcoming album ‘The Big Decider’, produced by the legendary Nile Rodgers and Ian Broudie. Presave/preorder the album here.
“We wrote ‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’ during lockdown when Abi moved in the house and we were all living together in our own little bubble,” says lead singer and guitarist Dave McCabe. “But I think because we were all trapped in the house and I was singing it onto my phone, just the melody and some of the words to keep the noise down, when we got let loose and recorded it with the band it had a great energy.
“It’s one of those songs you want to hear again as soon as it’s finished and that’s always a good sign.” Listen to ‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’ below:
The Zutons are due to go on tour throughout the UK – tickets are now on sale, which you can purchase here.
APRIL
Fri 12 – BRISTOL, Marble Factory
Sat 13 – MANCHESTER, New Century Hall
Sun 14 – NEWCASTLE, Wylam Brewery
Tue 16 – BIRMINGHAM, XOYO
Wed 17 – SHEFFIELD, Leadmill
Thu 18 – GLASGOW, SWG3 TV Studio
Sun 21 – SOUTHAMPTON, Engine Rooms
Mon 22 – BRIGHTON, Chalk
Wed 24 – KINGSTON, Pryzm – SOLD OUT
Thu 25 – OXFORD, O2 Academy
Fri 26 – LIVERPOOL, Olympia
Back in 2021, NME spoke to McCabe during the process of recording their new album, along with their experiences working with Rodgers, saying he was “bringing the best out of us as a band.”
“I thought, ‘Is he just gonna turn up and start playing rink-a-dink-a-dink disco stuff?’,” he said. “But he hasn’t played a note. He’s just suggested things and let us build on it.”
In a press release, McCabe also spoke of reuniting with Broudie, who helped produce thier debut album ‘Who Killed…… The Zutons?’
“It was great to reconnect with Ian Broudie on this record as well,” said McCabe. “He told me the demo of Big Decider brought a tear to his eye and that’s why he said yes to working with us again. It was one of the first songs we wrote for the album so getting that reaction from Ian made me feel like we were doing something right. The song spoke for itself.”