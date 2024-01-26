The Zutons share funky new single ‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’

The Zutons have released their funky new single ‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’.

‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’ is the Liverpool band’s first new music in 16 years, and was recorded all the way back during the pandemic. The single is taken from their upcoming album ‘The Big Decider’, produced by the legendary Nile Rodgers and Ian Broudie. Presave/preorder the album here.

“We wrote ‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’ during lockdown when Abi moved in the house and we were all living together in our own little bubble,” says lead singer and guitarist Dave McCabe. “But I think because we were all trapped in the house and I was singing it onto my phone, just the melody and some of the words to keep the noise down, when we got let loose and recorded it with the band it had a great energy.

“It’s one of those songs you want to hear again as soon as it’s finished and that’s always a good sign.” Listen to ‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’ below:

The Zutons are due to go on tour throughout the UK – tickets are now on sale, which you can purchase here.

APRIL

Fri 12 – BRISTOL, Marble Factory

Sat 13 – MANCHESTER, New Century Hall

Sun 14 – NEWCASTLE, Wylam Brewery

Tue 16 – BIRMINGHAM, XOYO

Wed 17 – SHEFFIELD, Leadmill

Thu 18 – GLASGOW, SWG3 TV Studio

Sun 21 – SOUTHAMPTON, Engine Rooms

Mon 22 – BRIGHTON, Chalk

Wed 24 – KINGSTON, Pryzm – SOLD OUT

Thu 25 – OXFORD, O2 Academy

Fri 26 – LIVERPOOL, Olympia

Back in 2021, NME spoke to McCabe during the process of recording their new album, along with their experiences working with Rodgers, saying he was “bringing the best out of us as a band.”

“I thought, ‘Is he just gonna turn up and start playing rink-a-dink-a-dink disco stuff?’,” he said. “But he hasn’t played a note. He’s just suggested things and let us build on it.”

In a press release, McCabe also spoke of reuniting with Broudie, who helped produce thier debut album ‘Who Killed…… The Zutons?’

“It was great to reconnect with Ian Broudie on this record as well,” said McCabe. “He told me the demo of Big Decider brought a tear to his eye and that’s why he said yes to working with us again. It was one of the first songs we wrote for the album so getting that reaction from Ian made me feel like we were doing something right. The song spoke for itself.”