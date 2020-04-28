News Music News

Then Jerico guitarist Scott Taylor has died

The band's frontman Mark Shaw said his late bandmate was "a powerhouse of creativity, inspiration and musical innovation"

Sam Moore
scott taylor then jerico
Then Jerico, circa 1988. Clockwise from back left, they are bassist Jasper Stainthorpe, guitarist Scott Taylor, singer Mark Shaw and drummer Steve Wren. (Picture: Tim Roney/Getty Images)

Then Jerico guitarist Scott Taylor has died.

The band’s frontman Mark Shaw confirmed his bandmate’s passing in a post that was shared across Then Jerico’s social media channels last night (April 27).

“I’ve just heard the devastatingly sad news of the passing of (David) Scott Taylor,” Shaw wrote. “He’d been gravely ill for the last couple of years and he was hospitalised earlier this year but discharged so I was hoping to see him again, but it wasn’t to be.”

“Scott was a powerhouse of creativity, inspiration and musical innovation and most probably the best guitarist I’ve ever heard,” he continued. “We wrote some great songs together and I know I speak for all the old band members when I say he was loved and very respected by us all for his unique talents and amazing abilities.

View this post on Instagram

R.I.P. Scott Taylor. I’ve just heard the devastatingly sad news of the passing of (David) Scott Taylor. He’d been gravely ill for the last couple of years and he was hospitalised earlier this year but discharged so I was hoping to see him again, but it wasn’t to be. I’m unsure of the exact details (so please don’t ask) but I send my deep sincere condolences & love to his wife Miranda and both of his daughters. Scott was a powerhouse of creativity, inspiration and musical innovation and most probably the best guitarist I’ve ever heard. We wrote some great songs together and I know I speak for all the old band members when I say he was loved and very respected by us all for his unique talents and amazing abilities. He made us laugh and cry for many reasons and I’ll miss him more than I ever had the chance to tell him. Rest in peace my dear ol’ friend. I love ya mate. Thanks for the music. You rocked X

A post shared by Then Jerico (@thenjerico) on

“He made us laugh and cry for many reasons and I’ll miss him more than I ever had the chance to tell him. Rest in peace my dear ol’ friend. I love ya mate. Thanks for the music. You rocked.”

T’Pau vocalist Carol Decker also paid tribute to Taylor on Twitter, citing two “fabulous” songs she wrote with the musician. “Sleep well my friend,” she added.

Then Jerico was formed by Shaw in the early 1980s, and they released their debut album ‘First (The Sound Of Music)’ in 1987. Their biggest record, ‘The Big Area’, followed two years later and went platinum, with its lead single ‘Big Area’ reaching number 13 in the singles chart in 1989.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.