Then Jerico guitarist Scott Taylor has died.

The band’s frontman Mark Shaw confirmed his bandmate’s passing in a post that was shared across Then Jerico’s social media channels last night (April 27).

“I’ve just heard the devastatingly sad news of the passing of (David) Scott Taylor,” Shaw wrote. “He’d been gravely ill for the last couple of years and he was hospitalised earlier this year but discharged so I was hoping to see him again, but it wasn’t to be.”

“Scott was a powerhouse of creativity, inspiration and musical innovation and most probably the best guitarist I’ve ever heard,” he continued. “We wrote some great songs together and I know I speak for all the old band members when I say he was loved and very respected by us all for his unique talents and amazing abilities.

"R.I.P. Scott Taylor. Thanks for the music my ol' friend. I loved you more than I ever told you and I'll miss you more than you'll ever know. God Bless ya."

“He made us laugh and cry for many reasons and I’ll miss him more than I ever had the chance to tell him. Rest in peace my dear ol’ friend. I love ya mate. Thanks for the music. You rocked.”

T’Pau vocalist Carol Decker also paid tribute to Taylor on Twitter, citing two “fabulous” songs she wrote with the musician. “Sleep well my friend,” she added.

I am so very sad to learn the Scott Taylor formerly of @THENJERICO has died of a brian tumor

I wrote 2 fabulous songs with him called 'Say You Will' & 'Now That You're Gone' We only spoke a few months ago

Then Jerico was formed by Shaw in the early 1980s, and they released their debut album ‘First (The Sound Of Music)’ in 1987. Their biggest record, ‘The Big Area’, followed two years later and went platinum, with its lead single ‘Big Area’ reaching number 13 in the singles chart in 1989.