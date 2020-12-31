Theophilus London claims he was hacked after being accused of trying to sell Miley Cyrus track

Theophilus London has claimed he was hacked after the rapper was accused of trying to sell an unreleased track he did with Miley Cyrus.

The pair teased plans to collaborate back in 2018 when London shared a photograph of him and Cyrus in the studio together. In April, London played a snippet of the unreleased track during an Instagram Live, which at the time was reported to be titled ‘Queen Of My Generation’.

Last night (30 December), a Miley Cyrus fan account uploaded a screenshot of an Instagram direct message that appears to show London discussing a snippet of the song with an undisclosed recipient.

Advertisement

“The full song is the best quality, plus nobody has it. The snippet is high quality also, your choice,” the person alleged to be London wrote.

The Cyrus fan account wrote on Twitter: “Apparently, Theophilus London is trying to sell the song ‘Queen Of This Generation’, h[is] partnership with Miley, on Instagram. The rapper is selling the song for $350.”

Responding to the tweet, London wrote: “Was hacked.”

Was hacked . — Theophilus London (@TheophilusL) December 30, 2020

Earlier this month, Cyrus opened up about the “trauma” she experienced following intense media scrutiny over her body – something which she says began in her teens.

In a recent cover interview with Rolling Stone, Cyrus opened up about some of her experiences and how much they affected her from a young age.

Advertisement

Cyrus said: “At one point I was like, ‘Yo, when I’m 16 and you’re circling my boobs and shit like that…I’m the bad guy?’”

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat have joined the performance lineup for tonight’s (December 31) Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Both Cyrus and Megan released albums last month, with Megan dropping her debut full-length ‘Good News’ and Cyrus sharing ‘Plastic Hearts’.

The three artists join previously-announced acts Jennifer Lopez and Nelly, as well as Cyndi Lauper, who will perform a duet with Billy Porter.