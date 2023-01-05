Theophilus London found “safe and well” after being reported missing

According to a family member of Theophilus London – who was officially reported missing late last year – the American rapper has been found “safe and well”.

London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, announced the news on Instagram earlier today (January 5), sharing a photo of London and reporting that he had been found. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy,” Noel continued. “Thank you all.”

Travis Stewart – aka Machinedrum, a frequent collaborator of London’s – also said that the rapper had been found. “He’s been found and is safe with family,” the producer wrote on Twitter earlier today.

Advertisement

He’s been found and is safe with family 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/gb5HFglz9V — tstewart (@Machine_Drum) January 5, 2023

NME has reached out to London’s label Secretly for comment. The label issued a statement on behalf of London’s family when he was initially reported missing. “Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” the rapper’s father said. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us some signal. No matter what, we will come get you son.”

It was revealed in late December that London had been missing for some time, with his last contact with another person taking place in October. According to a missing person’s report filed with the Los Angeles Police Department on December 27, London left his LA home on October 15 and wast last seen on Skid Row.

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts,” the rapper’s representatives in a statement at the time. “They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts.”

London released his debut album ‘Timez Are Weird These Days’ back in 2011 before following it up with ‘Vibes’, executive produced by Kanye West, in 2014. London’s most recent album was 2020’s ‘Bebey’.