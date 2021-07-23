Theophilus London has provided Kanye West fans with an update on the roll-out of the rap giant’s new album, ‘DONDA’, which is expected to drop today (July 23).

Last night (July 22) West held a listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedez Benz Stadium for a reported 5,000 people. A stack of rumoured features were confirmed throughout the event including Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Playboi Carti and Jay-Z.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting West’s 10th studio album, which was confirmed earlier this week to be arriving today. However, at the time of writing nothing has been released. ‘DONDA’ was originally scheduled for a July 23, 2020 release but never materialised.

Now, London has said that “u can bet” on the fact that West pulled an all-nighter with his team to get the record finished today. “Kanye definitely inspired by tn [tonight] and still has verses to finish and a bunch of new features today just based off the roll out hype,” wrote London in an Instagram post.

More from Theophilus: pic.twitter.com/gc9vLZdB33 — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 23, 2021

He added: “Rick Rubin lending his ear also! COULD B[E] READY BY AM GUYS … like TLOP [The Life of Pablo]. And keep in mind he’s the only artist who can turn in his album to DSP’s 1 hour before it’s released. When the streaming service companies want it as bad as we do…that’s power!”

According to Stereogum, last night’s event was set to kick off at 8pm ET but in true Kanye fashion it didn’t end up starting until 9.50pm.

There has been no official information around the titles of each song played throughout the event, however West did previously share a partial tracklist for the album with titles such as ‘We Made It’, ‘Moon’, ‘Pure Souls’ and more.