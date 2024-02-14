Therapy? announce 30th anniversary UK/IE tour for ‘Troublegum’

Therapy? have announced the 30th anniversary UK/IE tour for their seminal album ‘Troublegum’.

The Northern Irish band are set to tour their acclaimed 1994 album this November. They will play ‘Troublegum’ in full, as well as “a host of other musical treats from around the same era of their recording career”.

Frontman Andy Cairns says about their upcoming tour: “To mark the 30th anniversary of Troublegum we’ll be heading out on tour this year to celebrate with a set, but not just a perfunctory play-through, this will be based on Therapy? of 1994 and featuring songs from that era.

Advertisement

“When we started out in County Antrim in 1989 we could never have foreseen this beast of punk metal noise being such a landmark record,” he continued. “Come along and celebrate with us as we play banger after banger!”

The band will kick off in Belfast, and afterwards stop by Edinburgh, Manchester, Bristol and more. They’ll finish up in London at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Tickets are on sale now – get yours here.

Therapy’s ‘Troublegum’ 30th anniversary tour will play:

NOVEMBER

2 – Belfast Ulster Hall

8 – Edinburgh Liquid Room

9 – Nottingham Rock City

10 – Norwich Epic

12 – Southampton The 1865

14 – Manchester Academy

15 – Bristol O2 Academy

16 – London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

NME last reviewed Therapy? in 2012 with their album ‘A Brief Crack Of Light‘, which we gave two-and-a-half stars: “Their stoicism and open ears are admirable, so it’s a great shame that this album’s component parts – vinegary noise-rock, cinematic grandeur and a game approximation of Battles entitled ‘Marlow’ – don’t raise the whole above ‘nice to know they’re still around’ status.”

In other news, Therapy? joined Metallica, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne and others and more to pay tribute to heavy metal journalist Malcolm Dome, who died age 66 in 2021.