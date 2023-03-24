There’s a Lana Del Rey taco truck in London today

A Lana Del Rey taco truck has appeared in London today to mark the release of her new album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, today (March 24)

The food van appeared near King’s Cross station, seemingly in reference to the song ‘Taco Truck x VB’, which appears as the final track on Del Rey’s ninth album.

According to photos of fans who have passed the truck, it has been selling ‘Ocean Blvd’ fish tacos, vegan tacos using peppers (as per the song), Mexican hot chocolate infused with vanilla and orange under the name ‘Sweet’ and candy necklaces.

The album is the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ and ‘Blue Banisters’ and features the singles ‘The Grants’, ‘A&W’ and the title track. It also includes collaborations with Father John Misty and Tommy Genesis and the previously announced song ‘Margaret’, which is is dedicated to producer Jack Antonoff’s fiancée, the actor Margaret Qualley.

Check out the taco truck and the reactions to it below:

In a four-star review of ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, NME wrote: “On ‘… Ocean Blvd’, she opens up on her life now, pondering the big questions and contemplating family, home and her future. The songs cross-reference each other, looping back to earlier thoughts and feelings, making it feel like you’re with her in her day-to-day as she muses on these weighty topics.”

Del Rey will be headlining The Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival this summer. Last week, she spoke about her forthcoming slot on BBC Radio 1 upon releasing her latest single ‘The Grants’.

“I’ve been excited to tell people,” Del Rey told the station. “I wanted to tell people because as we started to announce some festivals… it’s unfathomable to me to headline the second stage of Glastonbury. I mean, come on!

“They had asked me to play Glastonbury the last three years but we just weren’t ready. I didn’t want to say yes before we had a big band.”