There’s a new Beach Boys documentary coming to Disney+

A new documentary about The Beach Boys is coming to Disney+ next month.

The Beach Boys is described in a press release as “a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionised pop music and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come.

“The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews.”

Interviews include ones with band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston, as well as musicians including Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder and Don Was. Former members Carl and Dennis Wilson, Blondie Chaplin and Ricky Fataar are also participating in the documentary.

The film is directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny and was written by Mark Monroe. The Beach Boys will premiere on Disney+ on May 24.

The documentary’s soundtrack will be also available to stream alongside the film’s premiere on May 24.

Coinciding with the documentary’s debut, the band’s 1964 album ‘Shut Down Vol. 2’ will be released on limited edition vinyl on March 29. The group’s official book, The Beach Boys by the Beach Boys, is set for release next week (April 2) via Genesis Publications.

Back in February, it was announced that the band’s Brian Wilson was set to be placed under a conservatorship after being diagnosed with dementia.

According to court documents, the 81-year-old musician is no longer able to care for himself and is set to be put under a conservatorship this spring.

It will see his longtime representatives – LeeAnn Hard, his business manager, and Jean Sievers, his longtime publicist – appointed as his co-conservators.

The movement comes following the recent death of Wilson’s wife and longtime manager Melinda Ledbetter, who had been acting as the musician’s caregiver and taking care of his “daily living needs” following his health decline.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the court filings filed by Hard and Sievers petition the court to allow them to become co-conservators due to Wilson’s “major neurocognitive disorders (including dementia)”, leaving him unable to “properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter”.

The two longtime representatives have also said that under the conservatorship, it is their “intent to ensure that all of Mr. Wilson’s daily living needs are satisfied and he has the best possible care while remaining in his home”.

News of the planned conservatorship was also confirmed by the musician’s family, who shared a statement and elaborated on further details.

“Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person,” the update read.

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.”

It concluded: “Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

A court hearing on Wilson’s conservatorship is scheduled for April 26.

The update on Wilson’s health and living circumstances arrives just two days after news was shared that his long-lost country album has finally been scheduled for release.

The album, titled ‘Cows in the Pasture’, was revealed in a new profile from Rolling Stone. The upcoming record is expected sometime in 2025.