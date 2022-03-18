A new television series about U2 is in the work from Star Wars director J.J. Abrams.

According to reports in The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and Deadline, Abrams and his Bad Robot Productions company are developing a scripted series for Netflix about the Bono-fronted band.

There are reports that the script for the show is being written by Anthony McCarten, the scrip-writer behind Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, U2 are “expected to be involved and sanction the project.”

NME has reached out to representatives of Abrams and Netflix for comment.

Last November, U2 guitarist The Edge revealed that the band were working on a new album.

The update came shortly after the four-piece released the track ‘Your Song Saved My Life’, their first new material in two years.

Their most recent studio album, ‘Songs Of Experience’, came out back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Bono said back in January that he dislikes U2’s name, most of their songs and his own singing voice.

During an appearance on the Awards Chatter podcast, the frontman explained that he turns off the radio when the group’s tracks are played because he can’t listen to his vocals. He also claimed that he had only learnt how to sing “recently”.

Back in January, U2 shared a new acoustic version of ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ to mark the 50th anniversary of the titular massacre.