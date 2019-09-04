There’s an expanded vinyl edition of the ‘Halloween’ 2018 soundtrack coming

1978 reboot grossed $159 million (£130 million) at the box office

A new expanded vinyl edition of last year’s Halloween reboot has been announced.

The new soundtrack, which includes more than 28 additional minutes of music from the film, is due for release on October 18 and will come in series of special limited edition vinyl. You can view a trailer for the record below.

Directed by David Gordon Green, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, and with music by series creator John Carpenter (along with his son and godson, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies), the reboot of the 1978 horror classic grossed $159 million (£130 million) on a $10 million (£8.2 million) budget.

The additional material included on the expanded vinyl edition adds a total of 24 cues to the album, spread across two more sides of vinyl on the deluxe double LP version.

The LP also has all-new art and lavish packaging, including an optical-illusion lenticular sleeve that makes the flames around Michael Myers’s mask dance when you slide it off the record. You can also view a trailer for that below.

“We wanted to honour the original Halloween soundtrack in terms of the sounds we used,” Davies explained. “We used a lot of the Dave Smith OB-6, bowed guitar, Roland Juno, Moog, Roland System 1, Roland System 8, different guitar pedals, mellotron, and piano.”

Last year, Carpenter spoke to NME about how he began composing the music for his films, revealing that he originally began writing the music as a “cost-cutting” measure.

“I come from student filmmaking, so we never had any money to hire a composer – we had to do it ourselves. So I was able to do it, and I did score some of my classmates’ student films and it was fun to do so I took that into the low budget filmmaking I was doing. It was necessity!” he said.

Speaking about his style of composition, Carpenter added: “I’m improvising everything I’m doing, so it’s things that have been rattling around in my head for years being spit out via this process. That’s what’s happening.”

The horror director also recently revealed that he wants to score the music for the two new upcoming Halloween film sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.

“I loved it, It was a lot of fun,” Carpenter said of the experience. “And I’ll do the score, do a new score. That’s always fun…I’m on board. Let’s go.”