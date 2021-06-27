There’s been a fire at Guy Ritchie’s central London pub

A fire broke out earlier this week at a central London pub owned by director Guy Ritchie.

After emergency services were called to the Lore of the Land pub in Conway Street, Fitzrovia on Wednesday (June 23), around 70 firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze.

According to Metro UK, London Fire Brigade Station Commander Jason Fisby said: “The fire is within the extraction system from the first floor to the roof vent. There are no reports of any injuries.”

Ritchie, who also owns Notting Hill’s Walmer Castle, with David Beckham, posted a video of firefighters battling the blaze and a photo of the burned out interior of the pub on Instagram on Thursday (June 24).

Showing his appreciation for the emergency services in his post, the director wrote: “Twelve hours and seventy brave service men and women later. I admire your courage. @lordofthelandpub.”



In November, Ritchie hosted the wrap party for his new film Wrath Of Man at his Lore of the Land pub.

Sharing footage of the evening, Ritchie wrote on Instagram: “Last year I spent a great Thanksgiving with some of the Wrath Of Man cast @loreofthelandpub. This year looks a little bit quieter.”

He added: “Wishing my American friends a happy Thanksgiving, no matter how and where they’re celebrating.”

Last month, Ritchie was banned from driving for six months after a YouTuber who films driving offenders caught him texting at the wheel.

The film director pleaded guilty in writing to Bromley magistrates on July 21, 2020. He was handed a half year ban since he already had nine points on his license from previous speeding offences (via The Independent).