These are Elton John’s 15 favourite songs of 2023

Elton John has unveiled a list of his 15 favourite songs of 2023.

The ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer has spent the year talking about music on his Apple Music show Rocket Hour, in which he shared his favourite tracks and provided insight into the up-and-coming artists he had been listening to recently.

Taking to his official Instagram account, John shared his top 15 tracks of 2023. The caption of his post read: “2023 has been a fantastic year for new artists and great songs. There’s been a lot of upcoming artists like David Kushner, Chappell Roan, HotWax, The Last Dinner Party and Elmiene. All fantastic artists and all artists to watch out for next year.”

Advertisement

He continued: ‘We’ve had soulful sounds from artists like Jalen Ngonda, ANOHNI and Gabriels. There’s been a lot of great women this year like Baby Queen, Mitski, LOONY and boygenius. They’re ruling the roost at the moment. You go, girls.

‘And of course there’s been some great dance tracks from artists like CamelPhat and Ali Love, Romy, and The Chemical Brothers. We always like to dance around the room at the end of the show, and these people are making us move! Thank you to all of you for the music and I can’t wait to hear more in 2024.”

Elton John’s top tracks of 2023 are:

CamelPhat & Ali Love – ‘Compute’

Jalen Ngonda – ‘Come Around and Love Me’

Baby Queen – ‘We Can Be Anything’

Chappell Roan – ‘Red Wine Supernova’

David Kushner – ‘Daylight’

ANOHNI – ‘It Must Change’

Romy – ‘She’s On My Mind’

Mitski – ‘My Love Mine All Mine’

Gabriels – ‘Offering’

James Blake – ‘Loading’

Joni Mitchell – ‘Both Sides Now’ (Live at the Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI, 7/24/2022)

Stormzy & RAYE – ‘The Weekend’

BERWYN – ‘Bulletproof’

Tom Odell – ‘Black Friday’

boygenius – ‘Not Strong Enough’

Earlier this year, the pop icon marked the end of his touring with a final headline slot at Glastonbury. In a five-star review of the set, NME‘s Andrew Trendell said: “Sir Elton left everything on the field. It was a Glasto set for the ages from a true all-time great. We’ll never see his kind again. So long, Rocketman – and thank you.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, it was recently confirmed that John and Sir Paul McCartney are set to appear in the upcoming sequel to This Is Spinal Tap.

John also spoke out against Suella Braverman’s calls to ban LGBTQ+ asylum seekers from coming to the UK earlier this year, and accused her of “legitimising hate and violence”.

More recently, however, he gave an induction speech for his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin at the 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony last Friday (November 3), and confirmed that the two have recorded a new album together.

In other news, Boygenuis’ ‘Not Strong Enough’ and Mitski’s ‘My Love Mine All Mine’ were both featured in NME‘s 50 best songs of 2023 list, earning the 14th and 15th spots.