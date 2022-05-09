These are the 60 pubs giving away a free round for Paul Heaton’s birthday today

Paul Heaton has announced the 60 pubs that he has chosen across the UK and Ireland for his 60th birthday celebrations.

The former Housemartins and Beautiful South vocalist took to Twitter this weekend (May 7) to announce plans to get a round in at several pubs across the UK and Ireland.

“To celebrate my 60th birthday (on Monday, May 9) I’d originally intended to do another bicycle tour, visiting and performing at 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland. However, due to recording delays caused by the pandemic, I’ve had to shelve those plans for the time being,” he started.

“Instead, I’ve decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one. Then, both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me (until the money runs out or the bar runs dry!).”

Heaton has now shared a list of the 60 pubs on his Twitter, writing: “Thanks to all the pubs and to everyone who visits them. It would be great to see photos of you all enjoying your free drinks and celebrations at each pub throughout the day!”

Here’s a list of all 60 pubs taking part in Paul’s birthday tomorrow (Monday). Thanks to all the pubs and to everyone who visits them. It would be great to see photos of you all enjoying your free drinks and celebrations at each pub throughout the day! https://t.co/QNONRGr8Tp pic.twitter.com/xPzE5W4xiN — Paul Heaton (@PaulHeatonSolo) May 8, 2022

Initially explaining his idea, he said that “the hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years could do with a wee party as we come out of COVID and hit potential financial struggles.”

The list of pubs includes Robinsons Bar in Belfast, Keohoes in Dublin, Nice n Sleazy in Glasgow, Kay’s Bar in Edinburgh, The Freetrade Inn in Newcastle, The Globe in Liverpool, Rummer Tavern in Cardiff, The Coffee House Pub in London, The Thunderbolt in Bristol and Polgooth Inn in Cornwall.

In 2020, Heaton joined Jacqui Abbott to play a free show for NHS workers at Nottingham Arena. He also donated money to staff who lost their jobs following the closure of Q magazine.

“It really was the most amazingly kind, selfless, generous act,” Editor Ted Kessler tweeted. “For some, it meant a bill could be paid.”