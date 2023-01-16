These are the Ireland Eurovision songs that will face Public Image Ltd

The acts that will go up against Public Image Ltd and compete to be Ireland’s representative at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest have been revealed.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Public Image Ltd will compete to represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision, which will take place in Liverpool on May 9, with new song ‘Hawaii’.

John Lydon has since described ‘Hawaii’ as a “love letter” to his wife of nearly 50 years, Nora, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Six acts in total will compete on The Late Late Eurosong 2023 special – which is provisionally scheduled for February 3 – where Public Image Ltd will go up against: Adgy – Too Good for Your Love’, Connolly – ‘Midnight Summer Night’, Wild Youth – ‘We Are One’, Leila Jane – ‘Wild’, and K Muni & ND – ‘Down in the Rain’.

Michael Kealy, Head of Delegation for Ireland, said in a statement: “I am really impressed by the quality and standard of the six acts we have in our Eurosong final this year.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is a global phenomenon, and the competition is getting harder every year, but whichever of our six finalists gets to represent Ireland in Liverpool in May I’ve no doubt they will represent us brilliantly, winning new fans all over the world.”

Last year’s Eurosong 2022 was also chosen on the Late Late Show hosted by Ryan Tubridy and Marty Whelan, with results decided by 33 per cent studio jury, 33 per cent international jury, and 33 per cent televoting.

Brooke Scullion represented Ireland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy with her song ‘That’s Rich’, placing 15th out of the 18 countries in the semi-final.

The 2023 competition will take place in Liverpool in May, who beat Glasgow to stage the contest on behalf of Ukraine after organisers deemed the country unable to host the event due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Former Sex Pistols frontman Lydon recently elaborated why he decided to dedicate his entry ‘Hawaii’ to his wife, explaining that “when she sees this, it’s going to melt her, Alzheimer’s or not. It’s the most rewarding thing”.

“It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most.

“It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

In an interview with The Sun, Lydon opened up more about the meaning behind the song. “We spent a magnificent holiday in Hawaii after a tour once and it was just the greatest week of our lives,” he explained.

“Now her memories are fading, I wanted to bring something like that back to her. I get broke up even thinking about it.”

Despite his ambitious bid, Lydon recently said that he finds Eurovision to be “disgusting” and “dreadfully phoney”.