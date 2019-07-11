These are the stage times for Bob Dylan and Neil Young at Hyde Park

Get ready

The stage times for Bob Dylan and Neil Young’s co-headline concert at Hyde Park have been released.

65,000 people are expected to attend the mammoth event, which takes place at London’s Hyde Park tomorrow (July 12) as a separate show from the usual BST events.

The Great Oak (main stage) times are:

Doors – 2pm

Sam Fender – 2.15pm

Cat Power – 3.30pm

Laura Marling – 4.45pm

Neil Young – 6pm-7.45pm

Bob Dylan – 8.30pm-10.15pm

There are an additional two stages: North Stage and Summer Stage (the latter is the bandstand next to the site entrance). North Stage will welcome Vista Kicks at 4.15pm and Adia Victoria at 5.30pm, while the Summer Stage will see performances by Hardwick Circus at 3pm, Boy Azooga at 4.15pm, and The Big Society at 5.30pm.

In other news, on Tuesday (July 9) Young gave a rare outing of his 1974 track ‘On The Beach’ during a live show in Belgium.

It was the first time Young had performed the track live in over 16 years, and the first time since the ’70s that he performed it while backed by a full band.