These are the UK’s biggest-selling albums of 2023 so far

The biggest selling albums of 2023 in the UK so far has been revealed by the Official Charts Company this week.

The Weeknd tops the list with ‘The Highlights‘, while Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights‘ is placed at number two. Swift also has three further entries on the top 40 list, with ‘1989’ being placed at 23, ‘Folklore’ at 28 and ‘Lover’ at 31.

The number three slot on the list was taken up by SZA for her second studio album ‘SOS‘, while Pink took up the number four slot with ‘Trustfall’. Harry Styles‘ ‘Harry’s House‘ rounded up the top five.

Other entries on the list came from Lana Del Rey, Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz and Eminem. You can see the full list here:

1. ‘The Highlights’, The Weeknd

2. ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift

3. ‘SOS, SZA

4. ‘Trustfall’, Pink

5. ‘Harry’s House’, Harry Styles

6. ‘Curtain Call – The Hits, Eminem

7. ‘=’, Ed Sheeran

8. ‘Diamonds’, Elton John

9. ’50 Years – Don’t Stop’, Fleetwood Mac

10. ‘Gold – Greatest Hits’, ABBA

11. ‘AM’, Arctic Monkeys

12. ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, Lewis Capaldi

13. ‘Time Flies: 1994-2009’, Oasis

14. ‘Greatest Hits’, Queen

15. ‘Divide’, Ed Sheeran

16. ‘Sour’, Olivia Rodrigo

17. ‘I Will Always Love You – The Best of Whitney Houston’, Whitney Houston

18. ‘Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, Lana Del Rey

19. ‘Heroes and Villains’, Metro Boomin

20. ‘Rumours’, Fleetwood Mac

21. ‘Between Us’, Little Mix

22. ‘Elvis – 30 Number 1 Hits’, Elvis Presley

23. ‘1989’, Taylor Swift

24. ‘Curtain Call 2’, Eminem

25. ‘Starboy’, Weeknd

26. ‘(What’s The Story?) Morning Glory’, Oasis

27. ‘Fine Line’, Harry Styles

28. ‘Folklore’, Taylor Swift

29. ‘Cracker Island’, Gorilllaz

30. ‘Rap Game Awful’, Clavish

31. ‘Lover’, Taylor Swift

32. ‘Her Loss’, Drake and 21 Savage

33. ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, Miley Cyrus

34. ‘Gloria’, Sam Smith

35. ‘Born To Die’, Lana Del Rey

36. ‘This Is Why’, Paramore

37. ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, The 1975

38. ‘Singles’, Maroon 5

39. ‘Legacy’, David Bowie

40. ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’, Arctic Monkeys

Last Friday (April 7), Boygenius scored their first UK Number One album with their debut LP ‘The Record’.

The trio – comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus – held off competition from DMA’S new album ‘How Many Dreams?’ to claim the top spot.

They also claimed the top spot on this week’s official UK vinyl albums chart, according to the Official Charts Company.

‘The Record’ scored five stars and was described by NME as “the instant classic we were hoping for” and the “indie rock supergroup elevates their songwriting by combining the best parts of their artistry.”

The review added: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen. Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time.”

Elsewhere, The Weeknd‘s 2021 greatest hits collection ‘The Highlights’ also went back in at Number Four this week and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding‘s collaborative single ‘Miracle’ also went straight in at Number One in the official UK singles chart.

It is Harris’ 11th Number One hit and Goulding’s fourth.