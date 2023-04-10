These are the UK’s biggest-selling albums of 2023 so far

The biggest selling albums of 2023 in the UK so far has been revealed by the Official Charts Company this week.
The Weeknd tops the list with ‘The Highlights‘, while Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights‘ is placed at number two. Swift also has three further entries on the top 40 list, with ‘1989’ being placed at 23, ‘Folklore’ at 28 and ‘Lover’ at 31.
The number three slot on the list was taken up by SZA for her second studio album ‘SOS‘, while Pink took up the number four slot with ‘Trustfall’. Harry Styles‘ ‘Harry’s House‘ rounded up the top five.
Other entries on the list came from Lana Del Rey, Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz and Eminem. You can see the full list here:
1. ‘The Highlights’, The Weeknd
2. ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift
3. ‘SOS, SZA
4. ‘Trustfall’, Pink
5. ‘Harry’s House’, Harry Styles
6. ‘Curtain Call – The Hits, Eminem
7. ‘=’, Ed Sheeran
8. ‘Diamonds’, Elton John
9. ’50 Years – Don’t Stop’, Fleetwood Mac
10. ‘Gold – Greatest Hits’, ABBA
11. ‘AM’, Arctic Monkeys
12. ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, Lewis Capaldi
13. ‘Time Flies: 1994-2009’, Oasis
14. ‘Greatest Hits’, Queen
15. ‘Divide’, Ed Sheeran
16. ‘Sour’, Olivia Rodrigo
17. ‘I Will Always Love You – The Best of Whitney Houston’, Whitney Houston
18. ‘Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, Lana Del Rey
19. ‘Heroes and Villains’, Metro Boomin
20. ‘Rumours’, Fleetwood Mac
21. ‘Between Us’, Little Mix
22. ‘Elvis – 30 Number 1 Hits’, Elvis Presley
23. ‘1989’, Taylor Swift
24. ‘Curtain Call 2’, Eminem
25. ‘Starboy’, Weeknd
26. ‘(What’s The Story?) Morning Glory’, Oasis
27. ‘Fine Line’, Harry Styles
28. ‘Folklore’, Taylor Swift
29. ‘Cracker Island’, Gorilllaz
30. ‘Rap Game Awful’, Clavish
31. ‘Lover’, Taylor Swift
32. ‘Her Loss’, Drake and 21 Savage
33. ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, Miley Cyrus
34. ‘Gloria’, Sam Smith
35. ‘Born To Die’, Lana Del Rey
36. ‘This Is Why’, Paramore
37. ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, The 1975
38. ‘Singles’, Maroon 5
39. ‘Legacy’, David Bowie
40. ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’, Arctic Monkeys
Last Friday (April 7), Boygenius scored their first UK Number One album with their debut LP ‘The Record’.
The trio – comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus – held off competition from DMA’S new album ‘How Many Dreams?’ to claim the top spot.
They also claimed the top spot on this week’s official UK vinyl albums chart, according to the Official Charts Company.
‘The Record’ scored five stars and was described by NME as “the instant classic we were hoping for” and the “indie rock supergroup elevates their songwriting by combining the best parts of their artistry.”
The review added: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen. Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time.”
Elsewhere, The Weeknd‘s 2021 greatest hits collection ‘The Highlights’ also went back in at Number Four this week and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding‘s collaborative single ‘Miracle’ also went straight in at Number One in the official UK singles chart.
It is Harris’ 11th Number One hit and Goulding’s fourth.