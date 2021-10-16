These Insane Clown Posse songs have have gone viral on TikTok

Insane Clown Posse have had two songs go viral on TikTok, with uses in the millions.

The songs, ‘Chop Chop Slide’ and ‘In My Room’ have been used on TikTok and combined, they now have views approaching two million.

‘Chop Chop Slide’ was from Insane Clown Posse’s 2009 album ‘Bang! Pow! Boom!’ and has 1.1 million uses in TikTok videos.

The latter of the songs frequently appears in Halloween-themed clips, which could account for the increase with the holiday approaching.

‘In My Room,’ which appeared on 2004’s ‘The Wraith: Hell’s Pit’, has been used around 750,000 times.

As a result of the use of the songs on TikTok, ‘Chop Chop Slide’ now sits at Number 24. on Spotify’s viral 50 chart. ‘In My Room’ meanwhile, is now at Number 40.

Back in September, the trailer arrived for The United States of Insanity, a documentary about the horrorcore duo’s battle with the FBI.

The rap group and their fans – known as Juggalos – were classified as a “loosely organised hybrid gang” by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2011. The duo publicly fought against the classification with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, filing a lawsuit against the FBI in 2014.

The United States of Insanity was directed by Tom Putnam and Brenna Sanchez, and will be distributed theatrically through Strike Back Studios in late October after making its world premiere at Texas’ Fantastic Fest on September 28.

Meanwhile, Insane Clown Posse announced plans to embark on a farewell tour last month, after member Violent J revealed he was struggling with heart issues. The duo will tour the world next year, but will continue making music and playing one-off shows.