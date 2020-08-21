These shoes help you feel sound in your feet

Upgrades to shoes that enable wearers to feel the sounds of music, video games and movies have been unveiled.

DropLabs, the first sonic-sensory footwear designed to enhance the way consumers experience digital entertainment, on Wednesday (August 19) announced the release of its Triple Black Edition as an update to its original EP 01 sneaker.

DropLabs’ pulsating Bluetooth-enabled shoes are available in a new color https://t.co/1p69r9SGYn pic.twitter.com/9gwIvQDjao — Jahangeer 💻☕️ Digital Marketer (@JahangeerDM) August 20, 2020

Advertisement

The new product sports an all-black exterior, but the main addition is patented tech that delivers in-stereo audio from any connected device to a user’s feet. Full-body bass audio that mimics the feeling of being immersed in a live music, movie or VR event is included [via Blabbermouth.com].

Both the new EP 01 Triple Black and the Classic editions contain several system upgrades including dynamic tuning settings designed specifically for gaming, music and movies. The app upgrade includes an in-app LED color wheel to adjust the hue of the lights embedded within the sneaker and some surprises in the form of “easter eggs.”

DropLabs CEO Susan Paley said: “The embedded software platform allows us to continue to refine the experience and provide more unique customisation at the individual level. We’ve developed a proprietary technology that we have integrated into the midsole of the sneaker that converts audio signals into vibrations.

“When these vibrations are delivered through your feet and synchronizsd with what you hear in your ears, it is a completely transformative experience for digital entertainment. Although initially envisioned to recreate the energy of live music, adding this immersion layer to gaming, movies and VR is next level.”

The new DropLabs EP 01 are available for order on DropLabs website (currently retailing at $299.00 [£228.36]).

Advertisement

Additionally, DropLabs has been named as an official partner with When We All Vote, a non-profit that aims to register all eligible voters for the upcoming US autumn elections.