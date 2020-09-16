THEY. collaborate with Juicy J for new song ‘STCU’

THEY. have shared ‘STCU’, a new cut from their forthcoming second album ‘The Amanda Tape’.

The chilled R&B collaboration with hip hop heavyweight Juicy J is a taste of the upcoming project, released via Avant Garden/Island Records on October 23.

Vocalist Drew Love said of the track: “Juicy is a legend and it was a true honour to work with him. He even added a few of his signature touches to the production to give the song that much more energy.

Advertisement

“We grew up fans of that OG southern hip-hop, artists like UGK, 8Ball & MJG and Three Six Mafia, and always wanted to experiment with that sound from a R&B perspective.”

‘The Amanda Tape’ follows THEY.’s debut project ‘Nü Religion: Hyena’, which was released in 2017.

The duo, comprised of Love and producer Dante Jones, worked with Tinashe for ‘Play Fight‘ and also recently released the songs ‘Come Me In’ and ‘All Mine‘. THEY. have notched up other impressive collaborations elsewhere, including with Wiz Khalifa, Jessie Reyez, Vic Mensa, Jeremih, and Ty Dolla $ign.