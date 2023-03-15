They Might Be Giants to play ‘Flood’ in full on 2023 UK tour

They Might Be Giants have announced a new string of UK tour dates – playing their fan favourite ‘Flood’ in full. Check out full dates and ticket details below.

The UK shows come as a newly-added extension to the band’s ongoing Evening With tour, which is currently taking place across the United States. So far, the Grammy-winning alt-rock band have sold-out over 70 of their scheduled dates in both North America and Australia, including two performances at The House of Blues in Texas.

With dates set for Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Bristol and London, the tour will see the band perform their classic 1990 release ‘Flood’ in full – including tracks ‘Istanbul (Not Constantinople)’ and ‘Birdhouse In Your Soul’. The shows will also celebrate the band’s latest album, ‘Book’, which was released in 2021.

Tickets for the UK leg of the tour are available now and, surprisingly, there will be no opening act at the event – instead, the band will hit the stage approximately one hour after doors open.

Find a full list of upcoming UK dates below, as well as the tour poster.

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 14 — Manchester, O2 Ritz

Wednesday 15 — Leeds, Leeds Beckett Students Union

Thursday 16 — Nottingham, Rock City

Friday 17— Bristol, O2 Academy

Saturday 18 — London, The Roundhouse

Previously, They Might Be Giants performed a string of UK dates back in 2018. This followed the announcement of their 20th studio album, ‘I Like Fun’, which NME regarded as being one of their “most diverse and sonically adventurous work to date”.

Alongside their aforementioned tracks, the New York-based band also gained notoriety for their 2001 song, ‘Boss Of Me’, which became the theme for Malcolm In The Middle, starring Bryan Cranston. Recorded in 1999, the single won a Grammy Award for Best Written Song For Visual Media in 2002.