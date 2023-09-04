They Might Be Giants postpone UK, Ireland and Australia tours due to health reasons

They Might Be Giants have announced that they are postponing their upcoming tours of the UK, Ireland and Australia due to health reasons.

The New York band were due to play a string of dates in Australia this October, followed by a UK and Ireland run in November, where they were going to play fan favourite ‘Flood’ in full.

The UK shows were announced back in March as part of their ‘Evening With’ tour, following 70 sold-out shows in the US.

However, the band announced today (September 4) that their upcoming tour dates for 2023 would be rescheduled due to “immediate health issues”.

Sharing the news in a social post, they wrote: “These temporary complications should be resolved in the coming months. We are eagerly looking forward to these shows which will now happen next year (this was the earliest we could secure the shows with the continuity of a tour).

“And yes, these will all still be super-deluxe “An Evening with” shows with two sets including all of Flood.”

They concluded that they “sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and your patience is most appreciated.”

The post also confirmed that current tickets would remain valid for new dates. You can find the rescheduled dates on They Might Be Giants’ website.

The shows were also due celebrate the band’s latest album, ‘Book’, which was released in 2021.

Upon releasing their 2018 album ‘I Like Fun’, NME described the 15-track LP as “their most diverse and sonically adventurous work to date”.

They Might Be Giants are known for their legendary Malcolm In The Middle theme song ‘Boss Of Me’ and indie radio anthem ‘Birdhouse In Your Soul’.