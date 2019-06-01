“They’re not even in time”: Slayer’s Gary Holt isn’t a fan of today’s rappers

"I hope you run out of money and you're fucking sucking dick behind a dumpster for money later."

Slayer and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt has expressed that he’s not a fan of today’s rap music – he prefers the old school.

Dropping into Rock City Music Company for a chat, Holt admitted to liking old school rap before going on a bit of a rant when discussing modern day rappers. “Fucking now, the shit is… they’re not even in time; they don’t even rhyme. It’s fucked up,” Holt said to the crowd.

Commenting on young, heavily tattooed rappers, Holt pointed someone out in the crowd and said: “Look, you’re a young dude, right? You want a career in music? Go tattoo the fuck out of your face. You’ll be a fucking rap star. That’s what dudes looked like when they passed out on the bus – we’d Sharpie the fuck out of you. And now that’s what they look like on purpose. It’s crazy. They’re all fucking Sharpied up.”

Putting the success of rapper’s today down to social media and those obsessed with status, he added: “Rappers – I’m friends with some and I love a lot of ’em, but they’ve always been about, ‘Look what I’ve got. Look at my diamonds and shit.’

“I saw a news article – it was about some 18-year-old rapper who bought a Rolls-Royce so he could smash the windshields out and put it on Instagram. Alright, you’re a fucking asshole, you’re dumb, and I hope you run out of money and you’re fucking sucking dick behind a dumpster for money later. So, fuck you.”

Watch Holt’s chat at Rock City Music Company below:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Meanwhile, Slayer‘s last-ever tour will run until the end of 2019, the band have confirmed.

The thrash metal titans previously confirmed they would be quitting live shows after one last run of dates, but later announced one additional concert. They will headline France’s Hellfest Open Air on June 23, 2019.