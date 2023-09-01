Thief robs We Came As Romans’ hotel room, jumps from fifth-floor balcony

We Came As Romans guitarist Joshua Moore has had a close encounter with a would-be thief while the band were on tour in Australia this week.

As reported by Australia’s 7 News, the band had performed in the South Australian city of Adelaide on Tuesday night (August 29), beginning their first Australian tour in eight years with a show at the city’s Lion Arts Factory.

On Wednesday morning, however, a 37-year-old man followed Moore to his hotel room at the Oaks Embassy and locked him out of it. Barricading the room, the man attempted to steal several of Moore’s possessions – including his passport.

By the time the hotel manager had opened the door using bolt-cutters, the thief had leapt from the room’s window and fallen five stories below. The man not only survived the fall, but was conscious and on the phone to emergency services when he was encountered by local tradesmen.

The man was then taken away in an ambulance and treated for his injuries, which were believed to be severe given the nature of the fall. View the full news report via Facebook below:

US band We Came as Romans confronts Adelaide hotel room thief EXCLUSIVE: A hardcore thief has plunged five storeys from a CBD balcony and survived after breaking into the hotel room of touring metal band We Came As Romans.The American musos have told 7NEWS they feared the worst when the suspect made his daring getaway.7NEWS Adelaide at 6pm | www.7NEWS.com.au #7NEWS Posted by 7NEWS Adelaide on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The band shared the report on their social media accounts. “We unfortunately had an odd run in Adelaide this morning,” they wrote. “Thankfully, we are all OK.”

Despite the nature of the situation, the band members wished no ill will towards the man. “I just hope he’s alright,” said bassist Andy Glass when interviewed by 7 News. “No judgement on that guy,” added Moore. “I don’t know his life and what’s going on, but I hope it gets better.”

The band’s Australian tour – their first since clean vocalist Kyle Pavone passed away in 2018 – continued with a show in Sydney last night. It will conclude with shows in Melbourne tonight and Brisbane tomorrow.