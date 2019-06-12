Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott’s mother Philomena has died

She was the author of the best-selling Phil Lynott memoir 'My Boy'

The mother of legendary Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott has died at the age of 88, it’s been confirmed.

Philomena Lynott passed away in Dublin on Wednesday morning after an extensive battle with cancer, Hot Press reports.

The Irish music publication previously published Philomena’s best-selling memoir My Boy, which told the story of Phil Lynott’s life from his early days in Manchester and Dublin, to his success as the frontman of the legendary rock band.

“She was a formidable and brilliant woman,” Hot Press editor Niall Stokes said. “I am really proud that we were able to participate in telling her remarkable story. Because she was indeed a remarkable woman.”

He added: “Anyone who knew her will have been aware too of just how youthful she remained right through to the end. She will be hugely missed – not just by fans of Thin Lizzy but by fans of Philomena Lynott.”

Philomena left Dublin for a new life in England in 1947 and became pregnant with her son after meeting Cecil Parris, a Guyanese immigrant working in London.

While she remained in Manchester, Lynott was sent back to Dublin in 1957 to live with his grandparents after he was subjected to racist abuse. He went on to become one of Ireland’s most beloved musicians before his untimely death in 1988 at the age of 36.

Philomena remained a huge champion of her son’s talents after his passing and successfully campaigned for a statue in his memory to be erected in Dublin in 2005.

In 2012, she also made international headlines after criticising Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney for using Thin Lizzy’s ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’ at a campaign rally.