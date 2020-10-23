‘Think About Things’ singer Daði Freyr to represent Iceland at Eurovision 2021

Daði Freyr will return to represent Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest next year, after coronavirus forced the contest’s cancellation.

Freyr was a hot favourite to win the 2020 cancellation with his upbeat entry ‘Think About Things’, before the event was shelved for the first time in its 64 year history.

The song went on to become a huge viral hit, securing over 75 million streams and attracting an array of celebrity fans including James Corden, Russell Crowe and Jennifer Garner.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Freyr will finally get a chance to take to the Eurovision stage next year. To mark the occasion, he’s also shared three remixes of ‘Think About Things’.

Eurovision 2021!

⁰I’m coming back next year and Gagnamagnið is joining me!

So I guess I’m writing another Eurovision song.

Also closing the Think About Things chapter of my life with some remixes released today:https://t.co/SZ6X8IY1ub

Thank you for all the support! pic.twitter.com/ovbxqCjfTp — Daði Freyr 🥑 (@dadimakesmusic) October 23, 2020

“Think About Things has changed my life. I never thought the song would ever go as far as it has and I am so grateful for all the opportunities it has lead to,” said Freyr.

“Thank you all so much for listening. These remixes mark the end of a crazy time in my life but at the same time I am getting ready for a crazier chapter. This is not the end of my Eurovision journey because I am coming back in 2021 and so is [his band] Gagnamagnið.”

His entry for next year’s contest is yet to be revealed, after it was confirmed that contestants will not be permitted to use the same songs they were planning to perform for 2020.

In August, Freyr also caved into fan pressure and delivered a much-requested cover of ‘Ja Ja Ding Dong’, taken from Netflix’s Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga.

He will also head out on a UK tour next year.