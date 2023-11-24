Third accuser files claims of sexual assault against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Warning: This article contains details and accusations of sexual and physical abuse

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing a third lawsuit alleging claims of sexual assault.

The new lawsuit, filed by an anonymous claimant in New York County Supreme Court, alleges that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the plaintiff and her friend in 1990 or 1991 – and that Diddy turned violent days later.

In a filing, obtained by Rolling Stone, Jane Doe claimed that she and her friend met Diddy and Hall at an event hosted by MCA Records, the distributor of Uptown Records, at the company’s offices in New York. “Combs and Hall were very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend, offering them drinks throughout the night,” according to the filing.

Combs and Hall later allegedly invited the pair back to Hall’s apartment for an afterparty. According to the filing: “While at Hall’s apartment, Jane Doe was offered more drinks and was coerced into having sex with Combs. After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatised.”

It added: “As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

The filing goes on to say the plaintiff quickly got dressed and fled from Hall’s residence after the alleged rape and she later spoke to her friend and learned the other woman “had been forced to have sex with Combs and Hall in another room.”

According to the complaint, a couple of days after the alleged assaults, Combs allegedly visited the home where Jane Doe and her friend were staying.

“He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out,” the filing alleged. “Combs was searching for Jane Doe’s friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them.”

The lawsuit, which names Combs and Hall, MCA Music Entertainment and Geffen Records as defendants, claims that Jane Doe “informed her close friends and family about what had occurred” and sought medical treatment “to heal from the trauma visited upon her by Combs and Hall.”

It comes a day after a second accuser claimed that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her. Joi Dickerson-Neal alleged that the incident took place in 1991 when she was a student at Syracuse University.

A representative for Combs denied these allegations in a statement to TMZ, which read: “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”

Combs and Hall are yet to comment on the latest lawsuit.

Both cases come a week after the rapper was named in a similar lawsuit by his former partner Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura. Ventura’s lawsuit alleged that Combs had raped and physically, mentally, sexually and emotionally abused her throughout the course of their relationship.

Combs denied the allegations at the time, saying through a representative that Ventura was “seeking a payday”. However, the lawsuit was quickly dropped as Combs and Ventura settled the suit the following day to “mutual satisfaction” the day after it was filed.

His lawyers also stated that a settlement is not an admission of guilt.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.