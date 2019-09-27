Stephen Walter was allegedly Miller's drug dealer

Police in Los Angeles have made a third arrest in connection with the death of Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose in September 2018.

Miller died from a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol on September 7 last year.

Cameron Pettit was the first man to be arrested, for allegedly supplying counterfeit prescription pills to the rapper. Pettit was arrested on September 4.

On Thursday (September 25), it was revealed that Ryan Reavis had also been arrested. On searching Reavis’ home in Arizona, investigators allegedly found drugs and a physician’s prescription drug pad, as well as a 9mm pistol and two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor, and an arsenal of ammunition.

Reavis faces fraud charges, as well as several drug and gun possession charges.

It has now emerged that, on Monday, police made a further arrest. Stephen Walter allegedly provided Cameron Pettit with counterfeit prescription pills which are said to have been supplied to Walter by Reavis. It’s claimed the counterfeit Percocet prescription pills actually contained a mixture of fentanyl, Xanax and cocaine, rather than genuine Percocet’s oxycodeine.

Walter faces charges of conspiracy and attempt to distribute a controlled substance. Police have said that Reavis was Walter’s “drug runner”.

It’s alleged that, before Miller’s death was reported to police, the rapper’s Los Angeles home was scrubbed clean of drugs.

When Pettit’s arrest was announced, Miller’s father Mark McCormick said the arrest had given the family “some comfort”. He said: “So they finally caught the motherfucker that sold him the drugs that killed him. And we find some comfort in that.”