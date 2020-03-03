Third Man Records offer “love and support” to Tennessee following fatal tornado

Jack White‘s Third Man Records have offered their support to the residents of Nashville and wider Tennessee after a tornado hit the US state yesterday (March 2).

As CNN reports, at least one tornado and a bout of severe weather ripped through Middle Tennessee on Monday evening. A total of nine people have reportedly died so far as a result, with the extreme conditions continuing into Tuesday (March 3).

Posting on Instagram earlier this afternoon, the Third Man Records label – which is based in Nashville – paid tribute to those who have been affected.

“Sending love and support to all of our friends and neighbours who have been so tragically affected by last night’s tornado and severe weather,” they wrote, before confirming that Third Man Nashville would remain closed today.

“Let’s all take a moment today to hug those you love and to help some folks in your community that you may not know… Love, Third Man Records,” they concluded.

You can see the post below.

More than 150 people in metro Nashville have been admitted to hospital due to injuries sustained in the storms, confirmed city Fire Chief William Swann. 45 buildings have also been damaged, whilst tens of thousands have been left without power.

It currently remains unclear as to whether any live venues have been affected in Nashville, which is famous for its thriving music scene and ties to the country scene. However, reports suggest that the city’s Music Row area – home to a range of studios, radio stations and label HQ’s – lies within the tornado’s path.

In a statement on Twitter, Governor of Tennessee Bill Lee called the storm’s impact “devastating” for the state.

We encourage all Tennesseans to join us in praying for the families across our state that are facing tragedy today. Thank you to our first responders for working around the clock to keep us safe on this difficult day. — Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 3, 2020

“In the hours ahead, we will continue deploying search and rescue teams, opening shelters across the state, and sending emergency personnel to our communities hit hardest.”

He continued: “We encourage all Tennesseans to join us in praying for the families across our state that are facing tragedy today. Thank you to our first responders for working around the clock to keep us safe on this difficult day.”