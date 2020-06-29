Third Man Records to release unearthed 1973 Johnny Cash live album

Third Man Records, the label founded by Jack White of The White Stripes, has announced that it will be releasing a newly unearthed Johnny Cash live album.

Recorded in 1973 as part of ‘A Week To Remember’ – a week of concerts put on by Columbia Records and record executive Clive Davis – the man in black’s performance at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles will be made available for the first time ever on July 31.

Entitled ‘A Night To Remember’, the 2 LP set features a gold foil LP jacket, a “double vintage white LP,” a gold 7″ featuring two “unreleased Forever Words pieces by Ruston Kelly and a mystery artist,” and a DVD of the performance.

The collection features guest appearances from June Carter Cash and Carl Perkins, a cover of Kris Kristofferson’s ‘Sunday Morning Coming Down’ and some of Cash’s biggest hits at the time like ‘I Walk The Line’ and ‘Hey Potter’.

‘A Night To Remember’, which will be released as Third Man Records’ Vault Package No. 45, will also include behind-the-scenes, backstage footage from the 1973 show. You can pre-order it here.

‘A Week to Remember’, which started on April 29, 1973, also included performances from Miles Davis, the Staple Singers, Bruce Springsteen, and Earth, Wind and Fire.

The album’s tracklisting is as follows:

1. ‘Big River’

2. ‘Sunday Morning Coming Down’

3. ‘The City Of New Orleans’

4. ‘Ballad Of Barbara’

5. ‘A Boy Named Sue’

6. ‘Going To Memphis’

7. ‘That Silver Haired Daddy Of Mine’ with Carl Perkins

8. Medley: ‘Hey Porter/ Folsom Prison Blues/ Wreck Of The Old 97/Orange Blossom Special’

9. ‘I Walk The Line’

10. ‘Jackson’ with June Carter Cash

11. ‘If I Were A Carpenter’ with June Carter Cash

12. ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’

13. ‘Help Me’ with June Carter Cash and Larry Gatlin

14. ‘Lord, Is It I?/The Last Supper’

15. ‘If I Had A Hammer’ with June Carter Cash

16. ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken’ with June Carter Cash and Carl Perkins

17. ‘Daddy Sang Bass’ with June Carter Cash and Carl Perkins

18. ‘Folsom Prison Blues (outro)’

Elsewhere, a live recording of the last concert performed by The Stooges’ original lineup will be released by Third Man Records on August 7. The release celebrates the 50th anniversary of the concert, which took place on August 8, 1970.

Entitled ‘Live At Goose Lake: August 8th 1970’, Third Man claim to have found the recording “buried in the basement of a Michigan farmhouse.”