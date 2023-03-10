Third person dies from Glorilla gig stampede, venue license revoked

A third person has died from their injuries sustained during the recent crowd stampede at a Glorilla gig in Rochester, New York on Sunday night (March 5).

Per a new WHAM report, local authorities have confirmed that 35-year-old Syracuse resident Aisha Stephens had died on Wednesday night (March 8), making her the third casualty from the stampede.

Stephens’ death follows the death of two other concert attendees, 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton and 35-year-old Brandy Miller, the latter of whom died on March 6. Seven other unnamed victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Rochester police have also confirmed that Stephens was “the last remaining hospitalised victim”.

Rolling Stone now reports that after the owners of Main Street Armory – where the concert was held – failed to show up for a meeting with the Rochester Police Department’s Licensing Unit, the authorities immediately revoked the venue’s entertainment license and will halt its renewal.

Rochester police chief David Smith said to press on Wednesday: “It is one step we can immediately take to ensure that the events of Sunday night are not repeated. The bottom line is, lives were lost, and we need to take steps to make sure that no lives are lost in the future if this was indeed something that was preventable.”

Following the news that the stampede at her concert had caused death and injuries to her fans – which was attributed to the crowd believing they had heard gun shots – Glorilla took to social media to respond to the incident on Twitter.

I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me 😢praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected 🙏🏽 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 7, 2023

Investigating officers have since told the press that “found no evidence to support a shooting having occurred” and none of the victims’ injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds.