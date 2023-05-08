Thirty Seconds To Mars announce new album ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’

Thirty Seconds To Mars have announced details of their new album ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’ – listen to new single ‘Stuck’ below.

Speaking to NME in November 2021, Jared Leto confirmed that the band had penned around 200 tracks for their upcoming sixth studio album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2018’s ‘America’.

Now, Thirty Seconds To Mars have confirmed that their sixth studio album, ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’, will be released this September.

The album’s first single ‘Stuck’ was teased last week, as the band shared a snippet from the video. The full video has now been released and is directed by Leto.

Speaking of the video, Leto said: “Thanks to my incredibly creative mother, my brother and I were instilled with a love for art and photography from a very young age. The video for STUCK, our first new song in five years, is a love letter to some of my favorite photographers. Artists who made a very deep impact on me like Richard Avedon, Irving Penn, Robert Mapplethorpe, Diane Arbus, Herb Ritts and more.”

He continued: “The video for STUCK is very much a companion piece and a continuation of a journey started with “Up In The Air,” a celebration of art, design, fashion, and the remarkable people who bring them to life. It is a love letter to the power of movement and connection, a testament to the awe-inspiring potential of people who don’t necessarily fit so neatly in – but make the world so much more fascinating.”

‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’ tracklist:

‘Stuck’

‘Life is Beautiful’

‘Seasons’

‘Get Up Kid’

‘Love These Days’

‘World On Fire’

‘7 to 1’

‘Never Not Love You’

‘Midnight Prayer’

‘Lost These Days’

‘Avalanche’

In other news, Leto graced the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala honouring the late Karl Lagerfeld in a furry cat costume, as an homage to the designer’s beloved cat Choupette. Courtney Love later hit out at a number of the Lagerfeld tributes for showing “total disrespect” for Lagerfeld.

Thirty Seconds To Mars are set to perform at this year’s BBC Radio One‘s Big Weekend from 26-28 May, alongside the likes of Jonas Brothers, Headie One, Tom Grennan, Jess Glynne, Rudimental, Pale Waves, Mimi Webb, ArrDee, Romy, Joel Corry, FLO, Piri, and The Snuts.

The band will also be playing at the sold-out When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas in October, with more festival dates to be announced soon.