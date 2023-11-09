Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Jared Leto climbs Empire State Building to announce 2024 world tour

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds To Mars has climbed up the Empire State Building to celebrate the announcement of the band’s ‘Seasons’ 2024 world tour.

The ‘Seasons’ tour will see the band travel across the globe performing in Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. It also marks the band’s first headline tour in over five years.

Today (November 9), Leto accomplished a historic feat as he completed the first ever climb of New York City’s Empire State Building. Speaking about the task in a press release, Leto said: “The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’.”

Actor and singer Jared Leto got 30 seconds closer to Mars by climbing to the top of the Empire State Building today. (Video below) He is the first person to ever legally climb to the top of the Empire State building. “I have to be honest, it was very hard. It was a lot harder… pic.twitter.com/0Ct01DYr1M — LilHumansBigImpact (@BigImpactHumans) November 9, 2023

Thirty Seconds To Mars will kick off the dates in March 2024 with a string of festival appearances in South America. From there, they will head over to the UK and EU throughout April and May, followed by a summer trek across the US in July and August. They will wrap up the tour in Australia and New Zealand in September.

AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla have been announced as opening support for the North American Leg of tour. All other support acts for Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and the UK and EU have yet to be announced.

All UK and EU tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time. Tickets for the Galicia, Spain show will go on sale on Wednesday, November 8 at 1pm local time. Visit here for tickets.

A pre-sale will be available for the North American dates beginning on Friday, November 10 at 10am local time. Fans can use the password ‘SEASONS’ to access it. General on-sale will commence on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets.

A Thirty Seconds to Mars pre-sale for Australia and New Zealand will begin on Monday, November 13 at 10am local time. General sale will begin on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets.

VIP packages will also be available for select dates. For more information, check out the official Thirty Seconds To Mars website here.

Thirty Seconds to Mars ‘Seasons’ 2024 World tour dates are:

March

15 – 17 Buenos Aires, Argentina, Lollapalooza

15 – 17 Santiago, Chile, Lollapalooza

21 – 24 Bogotá, Colombia, Estéreo Picnic

22 – 24 Sāo Paulo, Brasil, Lollapalooza

30 Mexico, Monterrey, Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival

April

16 Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

17 Nottingham, UK, Motorpoint Arena

19 Manchester, UK, AO Arena

20 Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena

22 Cardiff, UK, Utilita Arena

23 London, UK, The O2

25 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

26 Brussels, Belgium, Forest National

27 Hannover, Germany, ZAG Arena

29 Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

May

1 Stockholm, Sweden, Hovet

2 Oslo, Norway, Spektrum

4 Copenhagen, Denmark, Forum Black Box

9 Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena

10 Bratislava, Slovakia, O’Nepela Arena

12 Hamburg, Germany, Barclays Arena

13 Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

15 Prague, Czech Republic, Sportovni Hala Fortuna

16 Budapest, Hungary, MVM Dome

18 Vienna, Austria, Stadthalle

19 Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle

21 Paris, France, Accor Arena

22 Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

24 Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena

25 Turin, Italy, Pala Alpitour Arena

27 Madrid, Spain, WiZink Center

29 Lisbon, Portugal, Altice Arena

30 May – 1 June Galicia, Spain, O Son do Camiño

July

26 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

27 Ridgefield, WA RV, Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

30 Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

31 Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August

2 Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

3 Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

6 Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

7 Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

9 Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center

10 Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

12 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

14 Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

15 Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion

17 Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

18 Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

20 Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

21 Atlanta, GA, Lakewood Amphitheatre

23 West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

24 Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

29 Houston, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

30 Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September

1 Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

4 Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

12 Melbourne, AUS, Rod Laver Arena

14 Sydney, AUS, Qudos Bank Arena

17 Brisbane, AUS, Riverstage

19 Auckland, NZ, Spark Arena

This isn’t the first time that Leto has surprised fans with his climbing skills, back in June the singer and actor surprised passers by in Germany after he was spotted scaling the wall of a hotel without a harness.

In other Thirty Seconds To Mars news, the band released their new album, ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’, last month (September 15). The LP marked their sixth studio release, and featured singles ‘Seasons’, ‘Get Up Kid’, ‘Stuck’ and ‘Life Is Beautiful’.