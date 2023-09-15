Thirty Seconds To Mars’ Jared Leto recalls unreleased collaboration with Deftones’ Chino Moreno

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds To Mars has revealed that he recorded a track with Deftones’ frontman Chino Moreno around 10 years ago.

The actor and musician shared the revelation in a new interview with Zane Lowe, conducted for Apple Music 1.

In the discussion, Leto opened up about the inspiration behind the band’s new album ‘It’s the End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day’, his tumultuous relationship with drugs and other projects he has pursued outside of Thirty Seconds To Mars.

It was for the latter that the frontman revealed that he has been sitting on an unreleased collaboration with Deftones’ Chino Moreno, from when the two teamed up for a track around a decade ago.

“I recorded a song with Chino from the Deftones 10 years ago and I never released it,” Leto explained to the host, who soon got excited about the revelation. “I just remembered it. It’s called ‘Artifact,’ which is the same name of the documentary.”

The documentary Leto referred to is the band’s 2012 film of the same name, directed by Leto, going by the alias Bartholomew Cubbins, which provided fans with a closer look into the workings of the modern music business.

The 2012 documentary also led to the band being on the receiving end of a $30million (£24.2million) breach of contract lawsuit, filed by EMI over the delivery of albums and royalty disputes. It also led to one of the most popular albums ‘This Is War’.

Although Leto kept any specific details on the collaborative track brief and did not specify why the song was later shelved, he did tell the host that he had “a wild time” working with Moreno, and confirmed that he was going to “look for that song [and see] if I can find it”.

When asked about the sound of the track, the musician responded: “It’s a rock song for sure… I remember he showed up, he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m down. Let’s do this.’ Which was great because I’m a huge fan of his and Deftones. I mean incredible, incredible band. Great, great, great band.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Leto also opened up about his relationship with drugs over the years, and admitted that he had been curious about experimenting with different substances since he was young.

“I grew up in an environment where there were drugs around. I mean, I knew what the smell of weed is, as a very, very young kid,” the 51-year-old recalled to Lowe.

“I remember walking by some trees, like bushes or something as a young kid, very young kid, maybe, I don’t know, fourth grade or something. And saying to the other kids, ‘Oh, someone’s smoking pot there.’ They’re like, ‘What do you mean? What’s pot?’ They didn’t know what that certain spice was. But for us, it was pretty normal.

“I never had a ‘no’ for any of that stuff,” he added. “I was always interested in that. I was always interested in drugs, I was always interested in an experience. I was always interested in taking some risk.”

In other Jared Leto news, last month Thirty Seconds To Mars shared their new single ‘Seasons’ – the fourth to be lifted from their sixth studio album ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’.

It follows on from previous singles ‘Get Up Kid’, ‘Stuck’ and ‘Life Is Beautiful’, and the full LP dropped today (September 15).