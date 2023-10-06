Thirty Seconds To Mars react to Chad Smith’s “incredible” viral drum video

Thirty Seconds To Mars have responded to a recent viral drum video, which saw Chad Smith nail a performance of one of their songs.

The moment came last month, when the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer went viral after expertly playing along to the band’s 2005 song ‘The Kill’ as he listened to it for the first time.

The challenge was presented by Drumeo as part of its For The First Time series, and Smith soon turned heads by seeming to know instinctively where the song was going next even though he didn’t know it, nor the artist who first played it.

“What the fuck was that? Is that like My Chemical Romance or something?” he asked after wrapping up the cover. He also confirmed that he had never heard the song before, but guessed that it was “some kind of emo thing”.

Now, following the clip amassing nearly five million views in just two weeks, the band behind the track have shared a response to the online hit video, and described Smith’s efforts as “incredible”.

Sharing a video to their official TikTok account, brothers Jared and Shannon Leto offered a silent but enthusiastic reaction to the original video.

Frontman Jared mouthed along the lyrics to the track and gave numerous ‘thumbs ups’ to the clip, while drummer Shannon air-drummed along to Smith’s take. They also described it simply as “incredible” in the caption. Check out the reaction below.

In other Thirty Seconds To Mars news, the band released their new album, ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’, last month (September 15). The LP marked their sixth studio release, and featured singles ‘Seasons’, ‘Get Up Kid’, ‘Stuck’ and ‘Life Is Beautiful’.

As for Red Hot Chili Peppers, WWE hall of famer X-Pac revealed he rejected having the band do his wrestling theme song.

“Shane McMahon comes up to me and goes, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about having Red Hot Chili Peppers do your new theme music,’” he said, “and I go, ‘No, I want Uncle Kracker!’”