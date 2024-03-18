Thirty Seconds To Mars reschedule 2024 UK tour and some European shows

Thirty Seconds To Mars have announced rescheduled dates for their 2024 UK tour and some European shows.

The band – fronted by Jared Leto – have shared the partial rescheduling of their European and UK leg of their 2024 ‘Seasons World Tour’. All previously purchased tickets for the dates will be honoured for the rescheduled shows.

Speaking about rescheduling dates in a press release, the band shared: “Due to the SAG-AFTRA Actors’ strike and subsequent delays in Jared’s filming schedule, some of the EU/UK dates of our Seasons World Tour have been rescheduled. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. We can’t wait to see you all on the road very soon. Thank you for understanding.”

The also continued, sharing what fans can expect to see at the shows, saying: “This tour is a celebration of ALL our fans – whether you discovered us in early 2000s dorm rooms; in the alternative, rock or emo scenes; or on TikTok today. We are making sure our setlists will include classic songs we haven’t played in years along with all of the hits from the different SEASONS OF MARS!”

Check out the full list of the new tour dates below and visit here to purchase tickets.

Thirty Seconds To Mars 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

MAY

9 – Poland, Krakow, Tauron Arena – NO CHANGE

10 – Slovakia, Bratislava, O’Nepela Arena – NO CHANGE

12 – Germany, Hamburg, Barclays Arena – NO CHANGE

13 – Germany, Berlin, Uber Arena – NO CHANGE

15 – Czech Rep, Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna – NO CHANGE

16 – Hungary, Budapest, MVM Dome – NO CHANGE

18 – Austria, Vienna, Stadthalle – NO CHANGE

19 – Germany, Munich, Olympiahalle – NO CHANGE

21 – France, Paris, Accor Arena – NO CHANGE

22 – Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion – NO CHANGE

24 – Italy, Bologna, Unipol Arena – NO CHANGE

25t – Italy, Turin, Pala Alpitour Arena – NO CHANGE

27 – Spain, Madrid, Wizink Centre – NO CHANGE

29 – Portugal, Lisbon, Altice Arena – NO CHANGE

JUNE

1 – Spain, Galicia, O Son do Camiño – NO CHANGE

3 – UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – RESCHEDULED

4 – UK, London, The O2 Arena – RESCHEDULED

6 – UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro – RESCHEDULED

7 – UK, Manchester, AO Arena – RESCHEDULED

9 – UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena – RESCHEDULED

10 – UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena – RESCHEDULED

12 – Belgium, Brussels, Forest National – RESCHEDULED

13 – Netherlands, Amsterdam, AFAS – RESCHEDULED & NEW VENUE

15 – Germany, Hanover, ZAG Arena – RESCHEDULED

16 – Germany, Cologne, Lanxess Arena – RESCHEDULED

SEPTEMBER

12 – Australia, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena – NO CHANGE

14 – Australia, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena – NO CHANGE

17 – Australia, Brisbane, Riverstage – NO CHANGE

19 – New Zealand, Auckland, Spark Arena – NO CHANGE

OCTOBER

6 – Denmark, Copenhagen, KB Hallen – RESCHEDULED & NEW VENUE

7 – Sweden, Stockholm, Hovet – RESCHEDULED

9 – Norway, Oslo, Spectrum – RESCHEDULED

The ‘Seasons’ tour will see the band travel across the globe performing in Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. It also marks the band’s first headline tour in over five years.

Last year, Leto accomplished a historic feat as he completed the first ever climb of New York City’s Empire State Building as a way to celebrate the announcement of the band’s world tour.

Speaking about the task in a press release, Leto said: “The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’.”

The tour is in support of Thirty Seconds To Mars’ sixth studio album, ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’.

