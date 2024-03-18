Thirty Seconds To Mars reschedule 2024 UK tour and some European shows

Thirty Seconds To Mars have announced rescheduled dates for their 2024 UK tour and some European shows.
The band – fronted by Jared Leto – have shared the partial rescheduling of their European and UK leg of their 2024 ‘Seasons World Tour’. All previously purchased tickets for the dates will be honoured for the rescheduled shows.
Speaking about rescheduling dates in a press release, the band shared: “Due to the SAG-AFTRA Actors’ strike and subsequent delays in Jared’s filming schedule, some of the EU/UK dates of our Seasons World Tour have been rescheduled. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. We can’t wait to see you all on the road very soon. Thank you for understanding.”
The also continued, sharing what fans can expect to see at the shows, saying: “This tour is a celebration of ALL our fans – whether you discovered us in early 2000s dorm rooms; in the alternative, rock or emo scenes; or on TikTok today. We are making sure our setlists will include classic songs we haven’t played in years along with all of the hits from the different SEASONS OF MARS!”
Check out the full list of the new tour dates below.
Thirty Seconds To Mars 2024 UK and European tour dates are:
MAY
9 – Poland, Krakow, Tauron Arena – NO CHANGE
10 – Slovakia, Bratislava, O’Nepela Arena – NO CHANGE
12 – Germany, Hamburg, Barclays Arena – NO CHANGE
13 – Germany, Berlin, Uber Arena – NO CHANGE
15 – Czech Rep, Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna – NO CHANGE
16 – Hungary, Budapest, MVM Dome – NO CHANGE
18 – Austria, Vienna, Stadthalle – NO CHANGE
19 – Germany, Munich, Olympiahalle – NO CHANGE
21 – France, Paris, Accor Arena – NO CHANGE
22 – Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion – NO CHANGE
24 – Italy, Bologna, Unipol Arena – NO CHANGE
25t – Italy, Turin, Pala Alpitour Arena – NO CHANGE
27 – Spain, Madrid, Wizink Centre – NO CHANGE
29 – Portugal, Lisbon, Altice Arena – NO CHANGE
JUNE
1 – Spain, Galicia, O Son do Camiño – NO CHANGE
3 – UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – RESCHEDULED
4 – UK, London, The O2 Arena – RESCHEDULED
6 – UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro – RESCHEDULED
7 – UK, Manchester, AO Arena – RESCHEDULED
9 – UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena – RESCHEDULED
10 – UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena – RESCHEDULED
12 – Belgium, Brussels, Forest National – RESCHEDULED
13 – Netherlands, Amsterdam, AFAS – RESCHEDULED & NEW VENUE
15 – Germany, Hanover, ZAG Arena – RESCHEDULED
16 – Germany, Cologne, Lanxess Arena – RESCHEDULED
SEPTEMBER
12 – Australia, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena – NO CHANGE
14 – Australia, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena – NO CHANGE
17 – Australia, Brisbane, Riverstage – NO CHANGE
19 – New Zealand, Auckland, Spark Arena – NO CHANGE
OCTOBER
6 – Denmark, Copenhagen, KB Hallen – RESCHEDULED & NEW VENUE
7 – Sweden, Stockholm, Hovet – RESCHEDULED
9 – Norway, Oslo, Spectrum – RESCHEDULED
The ‘Seasons’ tour will see the band travel across the globe performing in Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. It also marks the band’s first headline tour in over five years.
Last year, Leto accomplished a historic feat as he completed the first ever climb of New York City’s Empire State Building as a way to celebrate the announcement of the band’s world tour.
Speaking about the task in a press release, Leto said: “The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’.”
The tour is in support of Thirty Seconds To Mars’ sixth studio album, ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’.
