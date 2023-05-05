Thirty Seconds To Mars share teaser for new song ‘Stuck’

Thirty Seconds To Mars have shared a teaser video for their upcoming song ‘Stuck’. Check it out below.

‘Stuck’ marks the first new Thirty Seconds To Mars material in five years, since the release of 2018’s ‘America’. The track is set for release on May 8.

As a sneak peek of the song, the band released a snippet from the video. The 14-second grayscale clip shows frontman Jared Leto singing “The way you move has got me stuck” while different models pose and dance around wearing eccentric clothing.

STUCK / 🖤 / MAY 8 pic.twitter.com/ChD25dHT3T — THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS (@30SECONDSTOMARS) May 3, 2023

Speaking to NME in 2021, Leto confirmed that the band had penned around 200 tracks for their upcoming sixth studio album. “So we have so many songs now,” he shared. “We really took advantage of that time in lockdown, and hunkered down and started writing.”

While discussing the soundtrack to Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci, which he starred in as Paolo Gucci, he explained that “listening to Italian hits” of that era created “a well of inspiration”.

“There are a lot of those sounds that definitely are on the new [Thirty Seconds To Mars] album,” he told NME. “Those sounds [from that decade] are kinda embedded in our psyche, and they really speak directly to our heart sometimes. They take us back to the films that we grew up on. So I love to pull from that stuff.”

The band’s 2018 LP ‘America’ peaked at Number One in both the Billboard US top alternative albums and top rock albums chart upon its release.

In other news, Leto graced the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala honouring the late Karl Lagerfeld in a furry cat costume, as an homage to the designer’s beloved cat Choupette. Courtney Love later hit out at a number of the Lagerfeld tributes for showing “total disrespect” for Lagerfeld.

Thirty Seconds To Mars are set to perform at this year’s BBC Radio One‘s Big Weekend from 26-28 May, alongside the likes of Jonas Brothers, Headie One, Tom Grennan, Jess Glynne, Rudimental, Pale Waves, Mimi Webb, ArrDee, Romy, Joel Corry, FLO, Piri, and The Snuts.