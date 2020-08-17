An A-level student has picked up his results while wearing a homemade GWAR costume.

Lani Hernandez-David, 18, decided to make an entrance on Thursday (August 13) when he turned up to his London school dressed as the US heavy metal band’s late frontman Oderus Urungus (Dave Brockie) to see how he fared.

Hernandez-David’s impressive design comprised the full body suit and monstrous head gear worn by Brockie as part of the GWAR’s sci-fi fantasy outfits.

In clips and photos shared on his Instagram, Hernandez-David is seen trying to open his results envelop with his Oderus Urungus claws as well as posing around his school’s foyer.

Even GWAR noticed the feat, sharing a photo of the student on their Instagram and writing: “Imagine going to pick up your grades in a home made Oderus custume and getting a D for art. School sucks, @_lani_mask_ rules. #GWAR #OderusUrungus #HailOderus.”

Hernandez-David also makes other masks, including ones based on Slipknot’s gruesome designs. Check out his Instagram to see more.

The design student is one of hundreds of thousands of pupils in England subjected to alternative assessment this year owing to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

A-Level and GCSE results in England are now set to be determined by teacher assessment only, in a striking U-turn announced today (August 17) by government ministers.

Last week, the government announced a ‘standardisation’ policy from exam regulator organisation Ofqual, which took previous results from schools into consideration and was branded by critics as a “postcode lottery”.

The decision led to protests outside Parliament and a widespread outcry from students after 39 per cent of results were downgraded, leading many A-Level students to miss out on university places.