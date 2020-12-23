This AI bot will rip your Spotify listening habits to shreds

A new app has been developed that judges your taste in music by interrogating your Spotify account.

‘How Bad Is Your Spotify’ has been created by digital publication The Pudding, and mercilessly rips your listening habits to shreds.

“Hi, I’m an A.I. trained to evaluate musical taste,” the bot tells you as you visit the website. “To get started, I’ll need to see your Spotify.”

Promising to judge “your awful taste in music,” the bot proceeds to ask you to choose in a “fuck, marry, kill” scenario with three of your favourite artists. Taylor Swift fans, meanwhile, could be greeted with the following message: “You’ve been listening to a lot of Taylor Swift lately. u ok?”

The Pudding say that the AI “knows what’s good” due to it being “trained on a corpus of over two million indicators of objectively good music, including Pitchfork reviews, record store recommendations, and subreddits you’ve never heard of”. Get your taste judged here.

The new app comes in response to Spotify’s annual Wrapped feature, which tells users what their most listened to songs, and albums and artists of the year were.

Spotify Wrapped for 2020 arrived earlier this month, following the reveal of the platform’s most-streamed artists of 2020. Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Bad Bunny were among the big-hitters.

In its annual Wrapped data, the streaming platform revealed that Bad Bunny was Number One, with more than 8.2 billion streams globally this year.