This Feeling club night launches record label for next wave of “vital guitar bands”

Rock club promotor This Feeling has launched a new label, This Feeling Records.

The new music champions – endorsed by the likes of Blossoms, Noel Gallagher and Carl Barât – put on popular late-night events across the UK, and have previously run new music stages at Isle Of Wight Festival, Leeds Festival and YNot.

Now, This Feeling has partnered with ADA (part of Warner Music Group) to set up its new label – which has been inspired by the likes of Creation Records, Rough Trade and Fierce Panda.

The venture will be headed up by This Feeling director Mikey Jonns alongside Fear PR’s Katie Gwyther, who’s worked for major artists like Liam Gallagher, Richard Ashcroft, DMA’s and more.

started a label with one of my best mates and the best music PR in the land Katie Gwyther buzzing to announce @thisfeelingrecs via @ada_music is born pic.twitter.com/YkKQoWORBR — This Feeling (@This_Feeling) March 31, 2021

Together, the pair aim to “shine new light on the UK’s next wave of vital guitar bands” with This Feeling Records, helping those new acts receive “vital early exposure” through album and single releases.

“There are a lot of brilliant new bands struggling for exposure, and This Feeling has always been about providing a platform for emerging young talent,” Jonns and Gwyther said in a joint statement. “We’re excited to be able to go a step further with This Feeling Records to offer acts a label with integrity and passion.

“The last year was disastrous for the music and arts industry and so we’re aiming to be a lifeline for new talent to be able to prosper.”

Howard Corner, Managing Director at ADA, added: “At ADA we partner with genre leaders who share our belief, philosophy and approach in getting music out to fans. When it comes to new bands, Jonns & Gwyther are both passionate, committed and an all-round force of nature.

“Mikey has created an industry-leading platform in This Feeling and we’re stoked to partner with them both in the next evolution of this journey to find the next generation’s best new bands.”

This Feeling has previously promoted shows from Catfish And The Bottlemen, Blossoms, Gerry Cinnamon and Black Honey in the early stages of their respective careers.