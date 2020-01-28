Royal Blood, Gerry Cinnamon and Sam Fender lead This Is Tomorrow 2020 line-up

This Is Tomorrow have named Royal Blood as their final headliner for 2020, with the duo joining Gerry Cinnamon and Sam Fender in topping the festival bill.

The outdoor three-day event will be held at Exhibition Park in Newcastle between May 22-24.

Royal Blood will top the bill on Friday May 22 before previously announced Cinammon has the honour of headlining on the following night (May 23).

As confirmed back in December, Newcastle-born Fender will close the festival on May 24.

Even more acts for This Is Tomorrow 2020 have been confirmed today (January 28), with Royal Blood being joined on the May 22 bill by Blossoms, Fontaines D.C., Inhaler, The Snuts and The Lathums.

The Saturday of the festival (May 23) will welcome performances from the likes of The Kooks, Tom Walker and Circa Waves. The final day of This Is Tomorrow 2020 (May 24) will see sets from Loyle Carner, Declan McKenna, Nadine Shah and more.

Day tickets for the Friday of the festival go on sale this Friday (January 31) at 9AM. You can buy weekend and other day tickets now by heading here.

This Is Tomorrow headliner Gerry Cinnamon spoke last week about how his friendship with Liam Gallagher has helped him come to terms with his rapid rise to fame.