This Is Tomorrow Festival announces rescheduled 2021 plans

This Is Tomorrow Festival has announced plans for next year’s edition of the festival, having cancelled its 2020 edition.

The Newcastle festival was due to hold its third edition in the city’s Exhibition Park next weekend (May 22-24), with headliners Gerry Cinnamon, Royal Blood and Sam Fender. It was then postponed until September but those dates were also cancelled due to coronavirus.

Now, the festival has announced what it hopes will be finalised dates for 2021, and revealed that all three headliners will be able to return.

The next This Is Tomorrow will now take place from May 28 to 30, 2021, with Blossoms, Inhaler, The Kooks, Tom Walker, Circa Waves, Loyle Carner and Nadine Shah also on the bill.

“After moving the festival once to protect its future, we again find ourselves in the firing line of the Covid-19 pandemic,” reads a statement from the event on Twitter.

“We want you to work with us to make This Is Tomorrow the celebration we all crave after this terrible pandemic. We have an amazing line up and although it will be delayed, it will be everything you wanted it to be.

“Whether you planned on rocking out to Royal Blood, singing belter with Gerry at the top of your voice or losing your mind to ‘Borders’ with local hero Sam, we know this will be disappointing news. We also know that come May this will be the biggest musical celebration this city has ever witnessed.”

However, some fans were left demanding refunds after the likes of Fontaines DC and Declan McKenna were excluded from the 2021 line-up, having previously been announced for next year.

no declan, no fontaine’s? inhaler moved from the day they were originally supposed to play? surely refunds are to be given out — morgan (@morganbeckers) May 13, 2020

The festival are yet to make a statement on whether tickets can be refunded, although all 2020 tickets are remaining valid until next year. NME has approached This Is Tomorrow for a comment on whether refunds will be issued.

Meanwhile, This Is Tomorrow headliner and Newcastle native Sam Fender has been announced as support for The Killers‘ newly-rescheduled 2021 dates.

“We were excited to have them come on board. I think we have a similar range with Fender,” Brandon Flowers recently told NME.